Lawrence M Krug, Sr 79. Born 1-2-44 Deceased 4-20-23
Larry Krug died peacefully in his sleep at the Williamsport hospital with his partner in life, Barbara Gates and his son Larry Jr by his side in the early morning hour of April 20th.
Larry was the first son born to Hungarian immigrants who owned a bakery in Caldwell, New Jersey. After having three girls, Larry’s dad wouldn’t leave a New Years Eve party and go to the hospital because he was convinced, he wasn’t going to ever have a son.
Larry grew up on the streets of Newark playing tackle football, which he excelled at. After barely graduating high school in 1961, he enlisted as a reservist in the Marine Corps. He enjoyed his stay so much on Paradise Island that he decided to convert from reservist to full time active duty. He used to tell his son he was a combat engineer, which meant they would build bridges and then blow them up.
Larry did a tour of service in Vietnam in 1964 to 1965. He rarely spoke about the war but one time before Larry Jr left for bootcamp he described how the South Vietnamese patrols he participated in would bring live chickens into the bush for food. Sometimes chickens would give away their position.
Throughout his enlistment he saw time in the Philippines and Okinawa. After Vietnam Larry spent the rest of his time at Camp Pendleton playing 8-man football where he got recruited by a Junior college in Santa Barbara to play. He went back to New Jersey to gather some personal belongings met his future wife and never returned to California.
In the mid 70’s Larry moved his family to Troy, PA and started his American dream of a 35-acre gentlemen’s farm with 100-year-old farmhouse that had no indoor plumbing. This was the start of his successful contractor business. At the apex of his career, he built the Troy Fire Company station that is still in use today.
He felt a need to give back to the community that had given him and his family so much over the years and started an over 30-year service with the Troy Fair and Alparon Park. There is even a street named after him in Alparon Park! Through his fair relations he met Barbara Gates and spent most of his retirement time going back and forth between Bellefonte and Troy.
He is survived by his brother John Krug, sisters Kathleen and Barbara Krug, son Larry Jr, daughter Dawn, grandson’s Tanner and Gunnar Grace, Dylan and Tyler Krug, Granddaughter Hannah Grace and Great Grand kids Kenley, Shiloh, and Tegan Grace.
Larry was a member of American Legion Post 49, VFW 8875 in Troy, PA. As a regular member of the VFW color guard, his peers will be honoring his life on April 29th, 2023, from 1-3 at the Troy Vets Club. Former and current military personnel are welcome to wear their formal uniforms. Please join us in celebrating his life.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to www,deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
