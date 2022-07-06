Our loving Dad and Gramps Lawrence W. Pelton, 85, of Orwell Township, Rome, Pa went home to be with his Lord on Monday, July 4th 2022. He is now reunited with our Mom, Joanne who passed twenty years before him on July 4, 2002. Their hearts are now one and together they are watching over and guiding us.
Larry was born on April 7, 1937 in Binghamton, NY a son of the late Leon and Violet (Paul) Pelton. He attended school in Vestal and it was in the second grade that he took a liking to a young schoolmate named Joanne Slottje. Together they graduated from Vestal High School in 1955. It was a cold snowy day on January 20, 1961 Larry and Joanne married. Larry was a longtime employee of IBM and retired in 1985 following 30 years of service. Following retirement, Larry devoted his time to serving his Lord. He served his Lord at the South Warren Community Church. In addition, he also conducted services at Skilled Nursing Unit of Towanda Guthrie Hospital and shared his love of the Lord while visiting others during Street Ministries in Towanda. Larry enjoyed trapping, hunting and was a professional trumpet player and served his Lord as Pastor of the South Warren Church.
He will be greatly missed by his children: David L. Pelton of Atlanta, GA; Denise Moore of Little Meadows, PA; Wendy Kramer of Lumberton, NC; his grandchildren: Seija (Ryan) Smith; Lindsey (Jason) Millitch; Kylee Moore; Matthew Kramer; Alyssa (Jared) Menghini. Fourteen great grandchildren; his brother-in-law: Duane (Sharon) Slottje. several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Larry was predeceased by his parents, his wife Joanne; and his son Daniel.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, July 7th from 6 to 8 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Friday, July 8th at 10 am at the funeral chapel. Those unable to attend may watch his service at:
https://my.gather.app/remember/lawrence-larry-pelton
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his website at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Activities Fund at the Wyalusing Personal Care Home, 43850 Route 6, Wyalsuing, PA 18853 in loving memory of Lawrence W. Pelton.
