Layton D. “Skip” Benjamin 86 passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2021 at his home in French Asylum, PA surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born May 2, 1935 to Layton and Elizabeth Eldred Benjamin in Durell, PA and known by family and friends as “Skip, Skippy and Uncle Skip.”
Skip was raised in Milltown, PA and attended Sayre Schools where he excelled at sports. He was an avid softball player in his adult life. Many a day were spent at Quinlan Park, Monroeton Field and various other fields around the state and up the eastern coast where he made an endless amount of friends. He was a man of many talents, among them was telling stories of his life adventures. When he was done you were laughing so hard you were crying. He was quite the storyteller. He taught himself to lay stone walls and built many beautiful walls especially around his home. He loved working on cars and scooters. He enjoyed camping and spent many summers sitting around the campfire at Montour Falls Campground where he made many more friends. His best times were on the boat on Seneca Lake. He enjoyed coaching his grandsons' little league and watching his granddaughter play basketball. He worked several years as a driver for Ferrario Auto.
Skip married Marlene A. Miller in August of 1989 and together they raised her daughters, Lisa and Lori. He is survived by his wife Marlene; his daughters, Lisa (Ed) Bacorn, Lori (Robert) Horton; his grandchildren, Larry (Maryann) Baker, Matthew (Melissa) Horton, Seth (Shamyrah) Baker and Amanda Horton; great grandchildren Ryan, Gage and Abel. His grandchildren were the world to him. He is also survived by step-grandchildren, Mitchell Bacorn, Dalton (Krysten) Bacorn; step-great-grandchildren Aubrey, Sidney, Vern and Ashlynn; his children Mark, Brian, Kyle, Kelly, Kraig, Ben and Kris; sisters, Ann Hill and Donna Peterson; brother, Dick Benjamin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Susan) Miller, Marion (Robert) Irvine and Janice Dennis; and many nieces and nephews.
Skip was preceded in death by his father and mother; son Matt; brothers and sisters, Cora, Helen, Mickey, Doris, Jean, Norma, Bill, Paul, Pete and Pat.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the French Asylum United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. Internment will be private. The family wishes to thank the Guthrie Oncology Department for getting Skip to see his granddaughter's graduation this year and the Guthrie Hospice for their care and support in the last few days.
“Had a little dog and his name was Jack, did a little job on the railroad track, train come by, poop flew high, and hit grandpa right in the eye.”
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
