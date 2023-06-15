Leah Mae (Campbell) Seymour, 84, Westfield, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after battling a long-term illness. Leah is survived by her son and daughter in-law, Timothy (Sharon) Seymour, Wellsboro, PA; daughter and son in-law Tammie L. (John) Hamilton, Pine City, NY; grandchildren Machelle (Anthony) Suttiles, Wellsboro, PA, Kelli (John) Wills, Wellsboro, PA, and Derek Hamilton, Pine City, NY; five great-grandsons, Wellsboro, PA; sisters, Doris Spencer, Elmira Heights, NY and Betsy Campbell, Elmira, NY; sister-in-law Cheryl Grimes, Milan, PA; several nieces and nephews from the East Smithfield, PA, Ulster, PA, and Elmira, NY areas, whom she loved and missed dearly. Leah was Preceded in Death, by her husband, Phillip D. Seymour; mother and father, Helen B. and Phelps (Carlton) Campbell, and brother, Gary Campbell. Leah grew up in the East Smithfield and Big Pond, PA, areas, and she loved her hometowns; even though she moved to Westfield, PA, and that became her new home, she never forgot or lost her love for her original hometowns and the people who live(d) there. Leah worked many years at the Martha Lloyd School, Troy, PA, the Bradford County Manor, Troy, PA and with the Sayre Area School District. Leah had many hobbies such as painting, reading, gardening, crocheting, writing crochet patterns, working with young children, and she never met a flower that she did not love. Calling hours will be held at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on June 28th from 4:30 — 6:00 PM, where Leah’s family would like to thank everyone who assisted Leah in the last few years, especially the Community Resources for Independence (CRI), Tioga County, PA, good friends, personal aides, and Hospice. A graveside service will be held at the Hillside Cemetery, Big Pond, PA, on June 30th at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.

