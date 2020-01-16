Leann Johnson, age 56, of Wyalusing, passed away surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home.
Leann was born on Feb. 2, 1963, in Maryville, Missouri, the daughter of Freda Conz Griffey of Maryville, Missouri, and the late Eldon “Laverne” Griffey (May 4, 2014).
She was raised in Maryville and was a graduate of Maryville High School. Leann was employed with Northwest Missouri State University, as well as with Walmart, JC Penny, Casey, Pilot, and Break Time Gas Companies in Missouri and Connie’s Market after she moved to Wyalusing.
She enjoyed shopping, watching fireworks, and doing various crafts. She took great pleasure in watching squirrels, butterflies and birds, especially cardinals. Leann looked forward to visiting her family and friends in Missouri after she moved to Pennsylvania. She loved to spend time with her family including her dogs Macey and Copper.
Leann is survived by Timothy Johnson, whom she married on March 30, 2013; her children, Steven Stuart (Melissa) of Osage City, Kansas, Joanna Stuart (Mike) of Elmo, Missouri, Kylie Roediger (Clete) of Windham, Kara Johnson (Dillon Horton) of Waverly, New York, Kregory Johnson of Rome; her grandchildren, Raygan Stuart, Kaylie Harris, Carson Harris, Xavier George, Katia Stuart, Jillianne Stuart, Kensley Wagner, Brie Roediger, Kayden Roediger, Leah Roediger, and Braxton Horton; her mother, Freda Conz Griffey of Maryville; her brothers, Leslie Griffey (Gloria) of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Lloyd Griffey of Maryville, Missouri, and Larry Griffey (Sarah) of Kidder, Missouri. She is also survived by her fathers/mothers-in-law, Sheldon and Kay Johnson, Sharon and Leon Vail; her grandmother-in-law, Marion Voda; her sisters-in-law, Telysa Norman and Tammy Potenzino (Larry); as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, with Rev. Dr. Barry Ballard of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. There will also be a funeral service in Maryville, Missouri, but those arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
