Leland Darrell Bown, age 94, of Troy, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. He was born on May 6, 1929, in Lincoln Falls, PA, a son of Robert and Beula (McCarty) Bown. Darrell was married to Jeanette E. (Magee) Bown. Darrell was a lumberman and salesman for Cummings Lumber, Bailey Lumber, and other local companies, as well as a member of the Holy Trinity United Methodist Church in Troy, PA for 60 years. He was a veteran of the US Army, deployed to Munich, Germany during the Korean War. He loved snowmobiling and was a member of the Armenia Mountain Snowmobile Club; he also enjoyed golfing, hunting, camping, fishing, woodworking, listening to music, and spending time with his friends and family. His family also had a musical group which he enjoyed being a part of. Most of all he loved being a husband, father, and grandfather.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Jeanette of 72 years; daughters, Sandra Cronk of Troy, PA, and Diane (Crist) Palmer of Canton, PA; grandchildren, Richard (Wean) Campbell, Jason (Michelle) Campbell, Jeramiah (Jenna) Campbell, Rebecca (Andrew) Machinski, Rachel (Josh) Bond, Nathan (Raelynne) Palmer, Nicholas (Nikki) Palmer and Heather (Chad Chamberlain) Palmer, along with 20 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Dallas Bown, and his sister, Irene Harvey.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 1-2 pm at Holy Trinity Church, 1214 Redington Ave., Troy, PA. A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing at 2 pm at the church with Pastor Ken Brown officiating. Military honors will be presented at the time of burial in Glenwood Cemetery in Troy, PA. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com .
