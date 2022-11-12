Leland R Fox 78 of Rome, Pa. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you. The day God called you home.
Lee fought a courageous battle with cancer and went home to the Lord on September 11th 2022.
He lived in Rome for 47 years with his loving wife of 45 years and his six children. Three daughters, Kim Fox Hurlt (Eric) Tammy Fox Miller (Scott) April Fox Smith (Scott) . Three sons, Tony Fox (Julie) Scott Fox (Betty) Todd Fox (Ashley Ayers). Thirteen grandchildren, Michael, Joe (Marissa), Kira, Madison, Daniel, Erika, Sam, Hailey, Tanner, Andrew. Christopher, Ashley, Samantha. Five Great grandchildren, Jaxson, Karson, Hunter, Sophia, Oliver. A niece Nina Wood (Stan) Erika and Ryan.
He was born October 15th 1943. He was from West Cornors, N.Y, He was proceeded in death by his parents Floyd and Reatha Fox and two sisters, Elizabeth and Nancy. And a nephew Timothy Fox.
He was a Saylor in the US Navy from 1961 to 1964. He was a lifetime member of the Vigilante Engine Co. in Rome. He also was a truck driver for 35 years. He loved being outdoors, mowing his yard, sitting on his porch waving to everyone who drove by, fixing cars, trucks and computers. He loved his faithful companions Chloe and Ray. He loved four wheeling with his family and his best friend and neighbors Scott Keir, Tiffanie, Kolton. He had one last wish and that was to go for one more ride, and Scott made that come true. Scott and Kolton came over and took him for his last ride in his side by side. He made that happen Forever greatfull. His funeral will be held at the Woodlawn National Military Cemetery 1825 Davis Street Elmira, New York. Friday November 18th at 3PM. Anyone who would like to come is welcome.
