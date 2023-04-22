Leland R. “Lee” Hauser, 69, well known Wysox businessman and resident, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023. “Lee” as he was known by his family and friends was born September 9, 1953, in Sayre, PA, a son of Clara Ulmer Hauser and Pastor Darris M. Hauser. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1971. Lee was a founding partner in G & H Floor & Wall Covering Center in Wysox, which was established in January of 1989. He enjoyed providing customer service to their clients for flooring, as well as, window shades and blinds.
Lee was an active and faithful member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. He looked forward to Towanda High School Football where he participated in the home games as part of the “Chain Gang”. Lee had a wide variety of interests and hobbies including U.S. history, motorcycles, woodworking, guns, football, and enjoying cookies and milkshakes.
He is survived by his wife and helpmate, Rebecca (Franklin) “Becky” Hauser, with whom he would have celebrated 45 years of marriage on May 27th; his children, of whom he was so proud, Darren, and Rachel (Justin Rockwell); beloved grandson, Gunnar, who loved to help Grandpa in his wood shop; brothers, Kevin Hauser (Beverly), Donn (Lynnette) Hauser; mother-in-law, Shirley G. Franklin; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Tim and Noknoi Franklin, Sue and Fred Brock, Julie and Gordon Houser, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Leland was predeceased by his father, Pastor Darris M. Hauser on August 8, 2003, his mother, Clara U. Hauser on October 31, 2013, his father-in-law, E. Dean Franklin on May 29, 1979, and sister-in-law, Cynthia Fink Hauser in 2013.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda with his brother, Pastor Donn Hauser officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA. The family suggests that bequests in remembrance of Leland be directed to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St. Towanda, PA 18848. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
