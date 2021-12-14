Lena Rose “Lee” Ierardi, 92, widow of Peter R. Ierardi, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Lena was born October 26, 1929 in New York, NY the daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth Gatto. On June 10, 1951, Lena married Peter R. Ierardi at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Queens, NY. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years on January 15, 2017.
During her long life, Lena had many interests including gardening, reading, and handcrafts. She loved cooking and baking and was always happy to share with family and friends. Lena enjoyed joining the local widow’s group and met many new friends through their luncheons. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great granddaughter, Ahria.
Lena is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Scott Kercher of Mt. Gretna, PA, son and daughter-in-law, Anthony “Tony” and Robyn Ierardi of Rome, PA, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Rome Cemetery, Rome, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the TACO Food Pantry, 1876 Golden Mile Road, Wysox, PA 18854 or to the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park Association, P.O. Box 206, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Lena Rose Ierardi.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
