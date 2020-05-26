On the morning of May 23, 2020, Lenore Lindstadt Waldmeyer, 95, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters by her side. Lenore was born on Dec. 3, 1924, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She was the only child of Richard and Clara Teitscheid Lindstadt.
At her graduation from New Brunswick High School in 1942, dozens of chairs were draped with American flags for her classmates who had already gone to serve our country in World War II. A cradle Episcopalian, she was serving as organist at Saint James Episcopal Church in Edison, New Jersey, when on Palm Sunday,1945, the choir director, Elsie Schweitzer Waldmeyer, introduced Lenore to her son, Ernest, who had just returned home after being wounded in Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge. Lenore and Ernest were engaged on Palm Sunday the following year, and married that June. They shared 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2001.
A lifelong bookkeeper who relished accounting and ledger sheets, she also had a flair for art and architectural design. A classic only child, Lenore always felt free to offer her expert opinion on any subject, whether it was solicited or not.
Lenore and Ernest raised their family in Edison, New Jersey, and in 1985 retired to Ogdensburg, Pennsylvania, an area they had fallen in love with when they first visited in 1971. Lenore devoted herself to her church and her family, serving as organist, vestryman, and treasurer at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Troy, until her health no longer permitted her to be active. She loved nothing more than making the hills come alive with the sound of music when her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren visited Grandpa’s Mountain.
Lenore is survived by daughters Claire of Ogdensburg, Edye (and Hess Wilcox) of Ogdensburg; son Ernie of Nashville, Tennessee; granddaughters Amy Waldmeyer Lutes (and Brien) of Nashville, Tennessee, Ashley Waldmeyer Tello (and Walter) of Pucallpa, Peru, Alyssa Waldmeyer Campbell (and Matthew) of Elgin, South Carolina; and great-grandchildren Megan and Caleb Lutes, Ian and Benji Tello, and Leyla, Fiona, Abram, and Isla Campbell. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Clara Lindstadt, her parents-in-law, Ernest A. and Elsie Waldmeyer, and her great-granddaughter, Genesis Aria Lutes.
Those who wish may make a donation in her name to Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 130 Elmira St., Troy, PA, 16947. Her daughters, Claire and Edye, will welcome visitors from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
