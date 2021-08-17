Leo C. Henley Jr., 69, of Liberty Corners, Monroe Township, PA passed away Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Leo was born in Waverly, NY on March 11, 1952, the son of Leo C. Henley Sr. and Laura D. (Romberger) Henley. He was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the class of 1970. Leo was employed by Masonite Corp. in Wysox, PA for 42 years until his retirement in March of 2017. Leo was an American history buff, enjoyed the outdoors, and black powder shooting. Leo is survived by his wife, Dinah L. Henley, children, Eric Henley and wife Laura A., Heather Spencer (Jason), William Butler and wife Teresa, Timothy Butler and wife Satitaporn, Kimberly Wallower and husband Jeremiah, grandchildren, Isabella, Zander, Molly, Garrett, Aiden, Greyson, Zachary, and Aubrey, sister, Irene Grenier (Jim Campbell), sister-in-law, Sandra Henley as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Leo was predeceased by his brother, Dale Eugene Henley on December 8, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Thomas Geiger of the Assembly of God Church, Towanda officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Leo C. Henley Jr.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
