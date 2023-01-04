Leo Francis McDonald, Jr. age 74, of Dushore, PA, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home.
Leo was born on October 31, 1948, one of thirteen children of Leo Francis & Ella Mae Mergo McDonald. He graduated from the Warren High School in Warren, RI, a member of the class of 1966. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy
He worked as a probation officer in Trenton, NJ.
Leo was an active member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, where he served as a sacristan for St. Basil’s for many years. He was a 3rd degree member of St. John Neumann Council, Knight of Columbus Council 12406. He was a very strong Phillies Fanatic and followed their games.
Surviving: brother and sister-in-law: Edward J. and Rita McDonald of Athens; three sisters and a brother-in-law Rose Sbardella of Warren, R.I., Sister Ella Mae McDonald, M.P.F. of Raritan N.J., and Lorraine and Jesse Perry of Rotonda West, Fl.; and Sister-in-law Joann McDonald of Sayre.
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by brothers: George McDonald and Patrick McDonald both of Houston, TX; John Eugene McDonald of Lopez, PA; and an infant brother Thomas of Lopez, PA, sisters: Mary Alice Kimble of Westwego, LA, Catherine Maximiek of Lopez, PA, Martha Penn of Marlboro, NJ, and an infant sister Anastasia of Lopez, PA.
A Transferal Service will be held on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. from the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas, J. Major, his pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore, PA.
Friends and family may call on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the start of the Transferal Service at 10:30 AM.
Graveside Military Services will be accorded by members of McDermott Post #452 American Legion, Mildred, PA, and the US Navy Honor’s Detail. Members are asked to assemble and pass in review on Saturday morning January 7, 2023, at 10:25 A.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Basil’s Church, PO Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.