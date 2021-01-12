Leo G. Dieffenbach, age 66, of Dushore, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania.
Leo was born Sept. 25, 1954, the son of the late Leo Worth and Elizabeth G. Foley Dieffenbach. He graduated from the Sullivan County High School, a member of the class of 1972. He then graduated from Penn State University in 1976, with a degree in business administration. He also worked out west where he took graduate courses as a purchasing agent in San Francisco, California and Gardenerville, Nevada.
He retired from Procter and Gamble in Mehoopany in 2013 after 17 years of service.
Leo was a member of St. Basil’s Church in Dushore, and a member of St. John Neumann Council 12406 Knights of Columbus. He was a caring father and brother, and also loved the outdoors and nature, reading and the arts.
Surviving are, a son, Bryce (Maëlle) Dieffenbach of Champagne-Urbana, Illinois; a daughter, Kelley (Siva) Pulugurtha of Raleigh, North Carolina; fiancée, Cathy Collins of Cresson, Pennsylvania; a sister, Carol Dieffenbach of Dushore; a niece, Suemayah Gouda and Orlando Gonsalves; a nephew, Adel (Fran) Gouda; two great-nephews, Adam Gonsalves and Elias Gouda; and numerous cousins.
A transferal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from the Homer Funeral Home, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, with his pastor, Father Thomas J. Major, presiding. Mass will be livestreamed on Immaculate Heart of Mary facebook page. Interment will be in St. Basil’s cemetery.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the transferal on Friday.
Memorials may be directed in his memory to: Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, 333 Oak Drive, Dalton, PA 18414.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
