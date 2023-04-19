Mr. Leo Paul Young, age 84, of Overton, PA, passed away unexpectedly but yet peacefully after mowing his lawn on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home.
Leo was born on January 28, 1939, in Easton, PA, a son of the late Henry and June Morey Young. He graduated from Bangor High School a member of the class of 1956. After high school, he went to work at Ingersoll Rand for a few years. He then honorably served his country in the United States Army. After being discharged, he went back to Ingersoll, and started his career in Phillipsburg, NJ, as a machinist. He retired in 1989 after over 30 years of dedicated service.
After coming to Sullivan and Bradford counties for many years, to enjoy the peaceful and serene mountains and all the hunting and fishing the area had to offer, Leo moved to Overton permanently in January of 1997 to live out and enjoy the rest of his life in the area he enjoyed so much.
Leo enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn and making wine. He was proud to have won some ribbons for his homemade wine.
He was a member of the VFW Post 384 New Albany.
Surviving:
Two sons and daughters-in-law:
Earl Roy and Judith Young Easton, PA
Max Karl and Jacqueline Young Fort Lupton, CO
Sister:
Joy Lang Johnsonville, PA
Leo is also survived by two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a son, Barry L. Young on September 22, 2007.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Elkland Township, Sullivan County, PA.
Friends and family may call on Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2023, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
