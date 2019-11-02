Leo “Todd” Steinruck Jr., age 75, of Laporte, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Leo was born Nov. 22, 1943 in Scranton, the son of the late Leo and Helen Kraus Steinruck Sr. He attended the Sonestown School. He began working for Laporte Borough, then MO Craft Mfg., the Endicott-Johnson Mfg. Co., of Mildred, and then got hired at PennDOT. He worked for PennDOT as a truck driver and machine operator. He retired after 30 years of service in 1995.
He married the former Christine L. Hacker of Sonestown, on July 13, 1968. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary last July. He was a loving spouse, father and grandfather, and in retirement he enjoyed working on his vehicles and lawn mowers.
Surviving are spouse, Christine L. Steinruck, Laporte; son, Todd M. (Jill) Steinruck, Dushore; granddaughter, Nikkea Steinruck; sisters, Beverly Pedro, Dushore, and Debra Steinruck, Wyalusing; mother-in-law, Erla Jean Hacker, Sonestown; sisters-in-law, Debra (Donald) Eberlin, Sonestown; brothers-in-law, Marvin (Arla) Hacker, Laporte, Richard (Debra) Hacker, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, William “Pete” Steinruck on Feb. 4, 1961 and Richard E. Steinruck on April 26, 1989; brother-in-law, Thomas J. Pedro on Oct. 2, 2014; and a niece, Angela M. Thomas on Dec. 7, 2017.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, with the Rev. Chris Long, pastor of the Laporte United Methodist Church, officiating.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Homer Funeral Home, in Dushore.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
