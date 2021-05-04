Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you until we meet again ... Leon C. Allis Jr., 87, of West Warren, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, May 1, 2021 at the Sayre Personal Care Home, following a brief period of declining health.
“Pappy Allis,” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born on Sept. 11, 1933 at home in Orwell Township, a son of the late Maisie (Lent) and Leon Allis Sr. On Jan. 13, 1953, Leon married Darlene Weaver, and together they shared 60 years of marriage, until her passing on Sept. 12, 2013.
Leon was a retired employee of the Conrail and Southern Pacific Rail Roads. He enjoyed reading, hunting and touring the countryside, whether it was on his side-by-side, motorcycle or his snowmobile. His greatest pleasure was being surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Leon will be greatly missed by his children: Connie Allis, Audra Allis, Terry Harvey, Bradley (Rita) Allis, Rhonda Allis and William “Bill” Allis; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. Leon is also survived by his siblings, Harold Allis, Gladys Cobb and Carol Harford; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Una Pitcher, Sandra and Jim Merrell, Alice Allis, Alva “Sonny” Weaver, and Ethan “Sonny” Doane. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Leon was predeceased by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Sue Ahlstrom-Allis; his siblings, Alberta Baldwin, Donna Doane, Robert Allis; his sisters-in-law, Juanita Allis and Marge Weaver.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Those attending are requested to practice appropriate precautions for health concerns when at the funeral home, to include wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish, may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Coburn-Dewing Cemetery, Warren Center, PA 18851 in loving memory of Leon C. Allis Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.