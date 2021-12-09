Leon W. Putnam, 92, of Troy, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the family
farm on Armenia Mountain surrounded by his family. He was born on September 11, 1929 in
Canton, PA, son of the late William H. and Gertrude H. (Wood) Putnam. Leon was a lifelong farmer, worked with his grandfather as a well driller, was the 2 nd shift foremen at Penn Troy, was the 3 rd shift foremen at Paper Magic, delivered milk to East Smithfield, was a logger and worked in an apple orchard, and was a school bus driver for over 25 years for Foust Bus Company. His hobbies included watching the cows on his farm and spending time with his family.
Leon is survived by his children: Leon (June) Putnam, Jr. of Mansfield, PA, Deborah A. (David) Smith of Franklindale, PA, Kevin Keith (Jenifer) Putnam, Belinda S. (Joseph) Packard, Kim L. (Jackie) Putnam, and Tina (Gary) Wilson all of Troy, PA, 24 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews and special care giver Cindy Putnam. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Steve Putnam who passed away on May 25, 2012, brothers Robert, Julius, and Dale Putnam, and mother of his children Betty Lou (Tice) Putnam Mosley.
Leon’s family is planning a celebration of his life at a later date. Services have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
