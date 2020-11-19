”When cardinals appear, angels are near”
Leona P. Johnson Shrimp Dunn, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Guthrie Troy Hospital after a brief illness. Leona was born at home in Monroeton on July 16, 1926 to Joseph and Agnes VanKuren Johnson.
A hard worker all her life, in her early years she was known for the making of butter and buttermilk. She was a wonderful cook and baker, a talent she shared with others while working at Alice’s restaurant in Towanda. Her peanut butter fudge will be missed by many at Christmastime.
She was also known for her sewing projects and made many quilts over the years until her eyesight started to fail. She loved Snoopy and had quite a collection that she was very proud of. She kept a clean and tidy home, something that was always important to her.
Leona is survived by her daughters Judy (Keith) Burgess and Shari Hunsinger and daughter-in-law Joan Shrimp, all from Towanda, her sister Shirley Cooper in Pine Valley, New York, and brother, Robert Johnson in Florida, as well as numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. Those that left the Earth before her were Vernon “Jimmy’ Shrimp, her first husband, and her second husband, John Dunn, her sons Ronald and David Shrimp, siblings Claude, Floyd and Kenneth Johnson, and her sisters Doris Young, Madelyn Marcauass and Larena Austin.
Leona lived at the Colonial Towers for 20 years. She leaves her good neighbor Cheryl Cobb and many of the other residents on the 2nd floor and throughout the building. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Towanda where George and Carolyn Ellis always made sure she had a ride. The birds in North Towanda will miss her daily walk in the backyard of her apartment where she would go to feed them and keep the squirrels away. She would often get so mad at the squirrels for taking the seed that she would buy corn to feed them and wonder why they kept coming back!
Leona will be put to rest at the Wysox Cemetery with her first-born son Ronald and her first husband Vernon Shrimp. There will be no calling hours and the burial will be private. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
For those wishing to remember her, leave a little extra birdseed out and think of her when you do. If you would like to make a donation in her name to Kali’s Mission for the trapping and spaying of feral cats, her second favorite pet, that would make Leona happy.
