Leona P. (Johnson) Shrimp Dunn, age 94, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at the Guthrie Troy Hospital after a brief illness.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting with arrangements. A full obituary will appear in the next edition of this paper. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
