Leona (Sawyer) Garrison, passed away in the home of her daughter Dianne on Tuesday October 11, 2022, at the age of 97 with her family by her side. She loved her family with all her being and was the wind beneath their wings. Her final prayer would have been, Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord, my soul to take. I ask the angels up above, to watch over all of those I love.
She is survived by her children, Dianne G. Pint and Jerry (Dianne) Garrison, grandma to JoJan (Frank) Adams, David (Barbara) Pint, Travis (Juli) Garrison, Beau (Christine) Garrison, great granny to Brittany (Allen) McHenry, Jathan (Brooke) Allen, Jessica (Nathan) Dudymott, Devin(Kelsey) Pint, Brittnay, Tanner, and Kaylee Garrison, Nick and Alexa Wankmuller, great-great-granny to Danica, Dalton & Hudson McHenry, Khloe, Wyatte, Westyn, Paisley, Liam, Adellie. Ellacyn Dudymott, Lucas, Landon & Kaiomi Pint, Kaysen Garrison, Macilynn Marsh & Everleigh Garrison, Siblings, Bonnie (Gordon) Richie, Thomas Sawyer, sister-in-law, Janice Garrison Bolt, and was affectionately called Aunt Onie by her many nieces and nephews.
Leona was predeceased by her parents, Walter & Ina (Evans) Sawyer, husband, Roy L. Garrison, Jr., grandson, Mikah Gerald Garrison, siblings, Irene (Nicholas) Jabore, Marie (Elwyn) Sherman and Walter (Juney) Sawyer, Jr. In 1942 Leona graduated from Troy High School and went directly to work for the First National Bank from where she retired in 1987 as Executive Vice President.
She married the love of her life Roy Garrison, Jr. after he was discharged from the Army Air Force on her birthday September 4, 1945 and shared 55 years together. Oh, how they loved to dance. They raised their family in Austinville and took many vacations traveling throughout the United States coast to coast before and after retirement. Leona was a very professional woman in many ways and an inspiration to both men and women. She had an uncanny love for construction. It was not uncommon for her to have a tape measure, graph paper, screw drivers and a hammer close by. She was so interested in every aspect of remodeling. Whenever family members had new projects if it was at all possible, she was right in the mix with her questions and suggestions. The only downfall she has was she couldn’t carry a tune. She was even given a gift certificate for a free lesson. It didn’t help. She joined in anyway and we laughed. She was a member of Dolly Madison Rebekah Lodge #451, Triangle Lodge, Lifetime Member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 49, Lifetime Member of VFW Auxiliary #714, she enjoyed sewing, reading and especially her time spent on Friday mornings having breakfast with her special friends.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday October 21, 2022, from 5 to 7 PM at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc 1093 West main Street, Troy, PA 16947. Her funeral service will be held at the conclusion of calling ours at 7 PM with Rev. Ken Marple of the Austinville Union Church officiating. Interment and committal services will be held 11 AM Saturday October 22, 2022, in Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills, PA.
In lieu of flowers the family asks you make a donation to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 49, 183 Veterans Drive, Troy, PA 16947 r to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
