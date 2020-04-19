Leonard “Benny” Benjamin, 83, of Towanda Twp., PA passed away early Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at his home.
Benny was born October 6, 1936 in Towanda, PA one of 16 children to Frank and Jennie G. Johnson Benjamin. He went to school in a 4-room schoolhouse in Powell through the 8th grade and then
attended Towanda High School. Benny lived in the Towanda area his entire life where he worked as a contractor and was a friend to many. Benny loved the outdoors, working in the woods, driving stock car and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He operated Benny’s Monuments in the Towanda area and served as caretaker for the Kellogg Cemetery in Monroe Twp. for many years. He was predeceased by his companion of 20 years, Judy Jackson on November 16, 2010.
He is survived by his sisters, Thelma Packard of Gillett, Nettie Brown of Wysox, brothers, Kenny (Autumn) Benjamin of Rome, Richard (Lola) Benjamin of Towanda, Walter “Beetle” Benjamin of Towanda, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Mary Hoover and Dale Miller.
Benny was preceded in death by his brothers, Burton Benjamin, Leo Benjamin (“Bettle’s twin), Frank Benjamin, Charles Benjamin, Burton Benjamin Jr., sisters, Nellie Mills, Alice Northrup, Marion Northrup, Helen Waldorf, and Clara Kinner.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Kellogg Cemetery, Monroe Twp., PA
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.