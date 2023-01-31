Leonard E. “Ed” May, 78, well known Wysox businessman of Standing Stone Township, PA passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
“Ed” as he was known by his family and friends was born September 16, 1944, in Towanda, PA the son of Leonard E. “Fat” May and Marion (Park) May. Ed was a graduate of Towanda High School and in early years was employed by Dave Snell’s Auto Sales in Wysox. On February 19, 1963, he married the former Ellen J. McGuire. Ed was employed by Owego Auto Parts in Owego, NY for several years and subsequently became manager of Wysox Auto Parts in 1965. Ed purchased the business in 1986 which he operated for 27 years until retiring in 2013 when his son Scott assumed ownership of the business. In earlier years, Ed enjoyed car racing for which he received numerous trophies. He enjoyed attending car shows with his red 1956 Ford Thunderbird.
Ed and Ellen enjoyed spending their winter months in Florida for a number of years. Ed was a member of the Sayre Elks Lodge and the Towanda Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Ellen J. May, their son Scott May of Rome, brother and sister-in-law, David and Juanita May of East Smithfield, PA, sister, Nannette Light of Wysox, sister-in-law, Betty McGuire of Wysox, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ted Matthews and brothers-in-law, Howard Light, Ed McGuire, and Michael McGuire.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Interment will follow in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Leonard E. “Ed” May. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
