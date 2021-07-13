Leonard Francis Leljedal, 60, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, formerly of Towanda, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Len was born Dec. 9, 1960 to the late Dorothy and Jack Leljedal. He enjoyed the beach, golf, trivia, music, tennis and Ravens football. Most important to Len was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters, Katie Leljedal-Bell (Christopher Bell), Beth Leljedal (Sam Porter); and son, Matt Leljedal, all of Murrells Inlet; a sister, Mary Lou (James) Moran of Dallas, Pennsylvania; brothers, John (Patricia) Leljedal of Myrtle Beach, Richard and Ronald Leljedal of Towanda; and numerous other extended family members.
The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel in Murrells Inlet.
Len is, and will always be, greatly missed.
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.
