Leonard James Wohlrab, 90, formerly of Overton, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Personal Care Home of Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Leonard was born in Patterson, New Jersey on Sept. 8, 1928, the son of John Wohlrab and Augusta DePauw Wolhrab. He was a graduate of Ridgewood High School, Ridgewood, New Jersey with the class of 1946. On July 8, 1946, Leonard entered the U.S. Army where he served with the 7th Signal Corp during World War II until June 7, 1949. In early years, Leonard operated his own electronics repair business in New Jersey and was later employed by Sanyo, Inc. for a number of years until his retirement in 1992. Following his retirement, Leonard moved to Overton, Pennsylvania to reside with his aunt and uncle. Leonard was a member of VFW Post No. 384, New Albany. Leonard enjoyed riding motorcycles and ATVs, bowling, playing horseshoes, cards, working crossword puzzles and reading science fiction. Lenny was a quiet soul who would give of himself to assist others.
He is survived by his special aunt, Genevieve DePauw of the Personal Care Home of Memorial Hospital, Towanda; godsons, Richard DePauw of Overton, Emiel DePauw Jr. of Midland, New Jersey; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Leonard was predeceased by his sister, Rosemary and brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Jane Wohlrab and James and Anita Wohlrab.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Pastor David Conklin officiating. Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord military honors at the funeral home. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817 in memory of Leonard James Wohlrab. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
