Surrounded by his family, Leonard Wurst Sr., 80, of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home on June 6, 2020.
Leonard was born on Jan. 5, 1940, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Charles and Anna (Carr) Wurst. A hard and dedicated worker, Leonard was previously employed by the Northeast Bradford School District and retired in 1995. Leonard was a devoted father and husband. He was a spiritual man and enjoyed woodworking, playing guitar, and watching western movies and football.
Mr. Wurst is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores J. Wurst; his children, Linda and James Berry, Leonard and Kathleen Wurst, Sharon and Bruce Goble all of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania; his special grandchildren, Jessica (Jeremy) Cole, Brian (Cody) Wurst, Amy (Matt) Gray, Randy (Jessica) Wurst, Amber Testen, Ashley Testen Sherman (Joe), Emily Goble, Hannah Goble, Abigail Goble; his great-grandchildren: Brayden, Jocelyn, Lily, Lucas, Logan, Peyton, Blake, Alex, Ambrosia, Brooke, Natalie, Jack and Rachel.
During this challenging time for our country and community, services will be held at a later date. We kindly request family and friends to leave a message of sympathy on line at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com, these messages will be printed for the family and will be a great source of comfort. Friends and family can also send a video message to the family by visiting the link: https://www.sendhugs.com/record/FaWFa7xkqjM/Leonard-C.-Wurst,-Sr.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Guthrie Hospice for the loving care they provided to Leonard during these last few weeks. Their caring ways and gentle touches will be forever with us in our hearts.
Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
