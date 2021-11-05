Leotta G. “Dollie” (Morgan) Hurlburt, 105, current resident of Orangeville, PA and former long-time resident of the Roaring Branch area, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Nursing & Rehab Center in Mount Carmel, PA. Born May 30, 1916 in Shunk, she was a daughter to the late James and Sophronia (Lenord) Morgan. She married her sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Hurlburt on April 16, 1933 in Shunk. Together they were blessed with over 72 wonderful years together until Robert’s passing on June 14, 2005. Dollie was no stranger to hard work, she assisted with the daily operations of the family’s dairy farm located near Gleason (Tioga County). In addition to the many farm’s chores, Dollie was also employed by the former Swayze Folding Box Co. in Canton for many years, until her retirement in 1979.
Dollie had a passion for quilting and crocheting afghans. She took pleasure in camping, fishing and was an avid reader.
Surviving are: her children; Alfreda Kaiser of Orangeville, Gerald (Ann) Hurlburt of Holtwood, PA, James (Sandra) Hurlburt of Canton and Dale Hurlburt of Arizona, 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband Robert, Leotta was predeceased by her siblings; George Morgan, Anna Boone, Nellie Sory, Gordon Morgan and Kenneth Morgan, a grandson Randolph Kaiser in 1972, two great grandsons; Randolph Kaiser in 1986 and David Kaiser in 1994, a son-in-law, Edwin Kaiser, and a daughter-in-law, Eileen Hurlburt.
Calling hours will be held from Noon to 1 P.M. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. Funeral Services will follow at 1 P.M. with Reverend Duane Taylor officiating. Burial will be held afterwards in North Union Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
