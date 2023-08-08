LeRoy Arthur Jayne, 84 of Millerton Pennsylvania passed peacefully at his daughter’s home surrounded by family on August 6, 2023. He was born on March 5, 1939 in Meshoppen, PA, a son of Edwin and Marion (Williams) Jayne. LeRoy was known for his sense of humor and his expertise to bullshit. LeRoy graduated from Williamson High School on June 5th, 1958. LeRoy was a member of the US Army where he was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis. LeRoy was once employed by American Lafrance, also by PennDOT. LeRoy owned and operated his own demolition business for many years until he retired and owned and operated his own flea market where he met many lifelong friends. LeRoy was proceeded in death by his companion of 36 years Diane L (Walker) Hill, his parents Edwin and Marion Jayne, and his brothers Theodore Jayne and Charles Jayne. LeRoy is survived by his brothers Paul Jayne and Gerald Jayne, also a half-brother William Atherton. LeRoy is survived by his children Cindy Schoener of Liberty Kentucky, Neal Jayne of Elmira, NY, Todd(Sara) Jayne of Montour falls, Floyd (Liz) Walker of Berwick, PA, Lorri Heasley and Richie Spencer of Roseville, PA, Jason Jayne of Endicott, NY, Michelle (Dan Herman) Vough of Waverly, NY, Jennifer(Alan) Rowles of Morrisdale, PA, Dondi (Robin) Jayne of Millerton PA. LeRoy is survived by his grandchildren who all adored him greatly, Christa, Heather, Autumn, Justin, Robert, Shelbi-Rae, Mariah, Ariel, Arika, Austin, Clinton, Jordan, David, Brandon, Keena, Jason Jr, Seth, Darren, Skylar, Ashley, Tiffany, Caitlin, Celena, Cadence, Bryce, Aiden and Avery. LeRoy is also survived by his great grandchildren Tyrrell, Brandon, Ariel, Clara, Bryson, Skylie, Cerinity, Kay-Lynn, Paisley, Shea, Rylen, Emmitt, Nayeli, Chloey, Calvin, Clarissa, Ember, Braxton, Kashton, Hartlynn, Alexis, Robbie, Annaliese, Abigail, Justice, Daniel, Peyton, Nikolai, Shaylynn, Tryton, Melanie, Landon, Raelyn, Donte, Carson, Ryker, Priya, and Hudson. LeRoy is also survived by many nieces and nephews. LeRoy enjoyed family picnics, old country music, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and doing gummy worm drive by’s. He will be missed by all that knew him. At the request of LeRoy there will be no funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at the Ven-You 174 Watertower Rd Suite 4, Lawrenceville, Pa 16929 on Aug 18th, 2023 at 3:00 pm. A private burial will be held at the Alder Run Cemetery at the family’s convenience. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
