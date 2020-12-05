Leroy G. Hawley, 91, of Towanda, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital Towanda. Leroy was born in Towanda on Sept. 21, 1929, the son of Gaylord L. Hawley and Catherine Stritzinger Hawley. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1947 and was a veteran of the Korean War having served with the U.S. Army. Leroy was employed by Penelec in Towanda for 42 years until his retirement. In early years, Leroy served as a Cub Scout Leader in Towanda. He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and served as a driver with the Towanda Ambulance Association for a number of years. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Blauvelt of Towanda; son, Michael Hawley of Sayre; grandchildren, Travis Vought of Pittsburgh, Lisa Hawley and Susan Hawley both of Sayre; several great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Hawley of Burlington; half-sister, Margaret “Peg” Gill of Wilkes-Barre; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Leroy was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Ann Hawley on May 17, 2018, grandson, Mark Matthew Hawley on March 27, 2014, brother Gerald C. Hawley on May 12, 2009 and his former wife, Ruth Irene Atwell Hawley on Jan. 8, 2010. Full military honors were accorded by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne Webster VFW Post 1568, Towanda at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Latest News
- 'Our kids are the sacrifices': Parents push schools to open
- The Latest: India's daily cases below 50,000 for a month
- Pennsylvania jobless claims down slightly from prior week
- As hospitals cope with a COVID-19 surge, cyber threats loom
- States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows
- Leroy G. Hawley, 91
- Republican senators denounce 'false hope' of Pennsylvania legislative election reversal
- Today in History
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.