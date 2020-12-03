LeRoy “Lee” “Dale” Vernon, 73, of Rome, PA went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 1, 2020 with his loving wife, Peg. by his side. Lee was born in Chester, PA on March 25, to the late Joseph and Emily Vernon. Lee was best known for his amazing skill at transfer-forming junk into a masterpiece. Lee loved restoring antique cars and building street rods. He was an avid NASCAR fan and devoted follower of Dale Earnhardt Sr. #3. Lee possessed great love for his family. Surviving are his wife, Margaret Nevader Vernon, 5 children, LeRoy “Chuck” Vernon (Elaine) of Delaware, Timothy Vernon (Diana) 0f Bunnlevel, NC, Deborah Pedro (Michael) of Dushore, PA, Theresa Schiable of Levittown, PA, Joseph Simon Jr. of Muncie, IN, grandchildren, Sherry Dare (Kevin) of Baltimore, MD, Jeremy Vernon (Lauren) of Linwood, PA, Nichole Vernon of Kleen, TX, Mandy (Michael) Day of Dushore, PA, Christopher (Nichole) Pedro of Dushore, PA, William Simon of Greenwood, IN, Richard Schiable (Sean) of Levittown, PA, Ryan Schiable (Stormie) of Levittown, PA, 13 great grandchildren, and his “favorite” sister, Eloise (William) Gallagher of Raleigh, NC. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the charity of one’s choice in memory of LeRoy Vernon,
