LeRoy R. Hoover Jr., 74, of Rome Twp., passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 13, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, following a lengthy illness and complications.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1946 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Mary (Reynolds) and LeRoy R. Hoover Sr. He grew up in the Picture Rocks and Hughesville area until enlisting into the Air Force in April of 1966, where he was a Military Police Officer. LeRoy was a Vietnam veteran but also served in Bangor, Maine and in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He met his wife, Linda, on a blind date and they were married Nov. 27, 1971. They just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary and his 74th birthday.
LeRoy was employed at Tioga Foundry in Owego, New York; Iroquois Foundry in Waverly, New York, Ajax Foundry in Sayre, Pennsylvania and Masonite Corp. in Wysox, Pennsylvania.
Complications from Type II diabetes caused him to retire early. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when able. He was a life member of the VFW Asylum Post 6072, life member of Amvets Post 187 in Wysox, a member of the American Legion in Towanda and a former member of the NRA. LeRoy was an avid fan of his sons’ baseball games and became an umpire for several years. He treasured the time spent with family and his friends.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Linda, at home; sons Franklin Hoover and John (Nicole) Hoover; three granddaughters, Elizabeth, Audrey and Rachel. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Cayce Doane; a nephew, Aaron (Jennifer) Doane, their son, Nathaniel; a niece, Emily and her children, Silas and Sonja; and a niece, Angela.
He was predeceased by his father, LeRoy R. Hoover Sr., and his brother, Larry G. Hoover in 1985; and his mother, Mary R. Hoover in 2006.
Abiding with the family’s wishes, there will be no viewing hours or funeral service. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish, may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org.
