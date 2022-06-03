Leslie F. Woznicki, age 62, of Herrickville, PA passed away Wednesday morning, June 1, 2022 surrounded by her family at her home.
Leslie was born on November 14, 1959 in Towanda, PA the daughter of the late Richard and Leona Sandt.
She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1977. She has been employed with Jeld-Wen (Masonite) in Towanda, PA for the last 43 years and she was currently the Fire Systems Attendant.
Leslie was a member of the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association and the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company. She was very active in the Herrickville community and supported the area events. When her children were younger, she was their soccer coach and Boy Scout Leader. Leslie enjoyed cooking, tending to her flowers, and farming, particularly taking care of her goats. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Leslie is survived by her husband whom she married on May 7, 1991, Keith Taylor Woznicki; her children, Taylor Woznicki, of Herrickville, PA and Kaci Woznicki of Towanda, PA; her grandchildren, Charlotte and Eliza Reyes, of Towanda, PA; her brother, Charlie Sandt (Evelyn), of Ulster, PA; her mother-in-law, Muriel Cavanaugh; her step-mother-in-law, Betsy Endres, of Florida; her sisters-in-law, Tracy Woznicki, of Connecticut, Lisa Holovacko of Florida, and Kim Byrnes of Tunkhannock, PA; her special niece, Emily Sandt, of New Mexico; her special cousins, Colleen and Gerald Taylor; and her best friend, Ava and Rick Tunnicliff. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Albert Woznicki, and many aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service for Leslie will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 12:00 noon from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with her cousin, Lay Minister Colleen Taylor officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will take place at a later date at the Camptown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sheldon Funeral Homes, PO Box 370, Wyalusing, PA 18853 to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.