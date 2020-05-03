Leslie Johnson, age 87, was born October 19, 1932 in Binghamton, N.Y. the son of the late Lester and Lottie Johnson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends, at the home of his daughter in Pine City, N.Y. on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
His sisters, Ada, Mary Lou and Roseanna, and grandson, Charles Vanderpool Jr. preceded him in death.
He is survived by his beloved companion, Kathryn Vanderpool; his loving children, Leslie John Bailey with his daughter Shanelle Burns; Marlene Vanderpool (Sonny McGowan) with her son, Roy Salsman III (Harley Nichols) and their children, Secret Lynne Salsman, and Promise Lea Salsman; Diane (Kenneth “Tiger”) Alexander with their son, Timothy Bailey and his daughter, Aryanna Bailey; great granddaughter, Selen Vanderpool; great great granddaughter, Charlie Rose Kithcart; along with several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks and appreciation to Katrina and Debbie for the love, care and assistance given to Leslie.
Mr. Johnson was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country. He retired from Valley City Gas in Sayre, PA after many years of dedicated service. He loved the outdoors especially fishing and working in his woodshop. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his friends at the VFW. His services will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Leslie’s tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.