Leslie P. Freeman, 74, of Windfall, (Granville Township, PA) passed away at his residence on Saturday, September 2, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family. Leslie Paul was born November 20, 1948 in Elmira, New York. He was the son of the late Stuart and Gladys (Elvidge) Freeman. Leslie attended Troy area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1966. On June 16, 1973 Leslie married the former Ann Tuttle in Athens. Together they shared 50 loving years of marriage and raised a daughter. Leslie was a very dedicated and hard worker, owning and operating the family dairy, Freeknob Farm, until his retirement in 2004.
Leslie enjoyed bowling in his younger years and was inducted in to the Bowling Hall of Fame in Troy. A true car enthusiast, Leslie participated in many different car shows and cruise-ins. He loved riding snowmobile in Canada, and did so for 22 consecutive years racking up over 100,000 miles. Leslie loved being outdoors and spending time hunting with family members, especially his grandsons. His leisure activities included camping trips and car rides with Ann. He was a true family man and spending time with them was always most important.
Surviving Leslie are his wife Ann at home, daughter; Shelley (Shawn) Trick, grandson; Ian Grant Trick and Gavin Paul Trick.
Besides his parents, Leslie was predeceased by an infant brother.
A private family graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Windfall Cemetery. The family invites friends to a luncheon at the Canton Fire Department Social Hall at 1 Pm on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Memorial donations in Mr. Freeman’s name may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Memories of Leslie and condolences to his family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.