Leslie Wayne Miller Jr., of Dushore, PA, passed away at his beloved Hoot’n Holler home on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Wayne was born on September 27, 1953, the son of late Leslie Wayne Miller Sr. and Rose Marie Smith Miller of Dushore, PA. He graduated from the Sullivan County High School, a member of the class of 1971. He married the former Kim Ann Wilcox of Wyalusing, PA, on December 01, 1984.
Wayne began his career working at Miller’s Hardware and Building Supplies in Dushore, PA. Along with his wife Kim, Wayne founded Miller Automotive and Miller Transport in 1984 and, in the 1990s, Miller Chevrolet. Taking an early interest in all things automotive, Wayne was a skilled racing mechanic, driver, and owner, whose cars were driven by figures including son and NASCAR Modified Tour champion L.W. Miller, Brett Bodine, Roger Griffith, Bryan Osgood, Jerry Cook, Satch Worley, Doug Heveron, and Lee Sherwood. In his proudest moment, Brian Ross drove Wayne’s #69 car to victory at the 1984 Race of Champions at Pocono Raceway.
Wayne held a deep appreciation of Pennsylvania nature and wildlife, spending much of his free time farming, hunting, and enjoying the woods surrounding his Sullivan County home with his children and grandchildren. Adored by friends and neighbors, Wayne will be remembered for his clever wit, wry and mischievous sense of humor, generous spirit, and love of animals. Wayne was a member of the Monroeton Rod and Gun Club, Towanda Gun Club, and American Legion Loyalsock Post 996.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Kim A., and children L.W. Miller III (Kelley Earnhardt) of Statesville, NC, Dr. Andrea Lea Miller (Corrine Beck) of State College, PA, and Clayton John Miller of Dushore, PA; grandchildren Wyatt Wayne Miller of Statesville, NC, and Karsyn and Kennedy Elledge of Mooresville, NC; and sisters Harlowe “Harley” Rae Miller of Chico, CA, and Cassandra “Cassie” Jo (Patrick) Phillips of Bonners Ferry, ID. In addition to parents Les and Rosie Miller, Wayne is preceded in death by his late aunts Viola Miller Wooster (H. William “Bill”) of Towanda, PA, and Theresa Ann Margaret Smith Milleson (Lloyd E.) of Junction City, KS.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Dushore Fire Company, PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614, or to the Pennsylvania SPCA at pspca.org in his memory.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
