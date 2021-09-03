Lester (Skip) Frankenfield, 67, formerly a Towanda native, and graduate of Towanda Valley High School unexpectedly went home to our Lord on July 19, at his home in Fort Mill South Carolina.
A Veteran of the U.S. Army, Skip was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, camping, and other outdoor activities.
He was also an avid dog lover and during his lifetime had many fur babies that he loved dearly.
He became well known for his ambitious support of homeless veterans and others on and around Fort Mill area, and a supporter/volunteer of Son Ministries, Fort Mill, SC
Skip was preceded in death by his Mother Elsie and Father Lester Frankenfield of Towanda, and Zellwood, Fl. and great nephew Gregory Partridge of Corning, NY.
Surviving are his Sisters Carole Snyder of Zellwood,Fl., Debby DiBuo, Fort Myers, Fl., Sandra Blank, Allentown, PA., Niece Pamela (Dale) Partridge of Corning, NY, Nephews, William DiBuo, Jr., Olmsted, Ohio, Tim Blank, Nick Blank of Allentown PA., several great nephews and cousins along with former spouse of 30 years, Cindy Kiefer Frankenfield of Newark Valley,NY. and her nephew Timothy Thomas, Jr. of Whitney Point, NY and Kim and Terry Vinessett along with hosts of friends, neighbors and church family.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, September 12th, at the Eastside Baptist Church, 318 N Jones Ave., Rock Hill, South Carolina, at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, and per Skip’s family wishes, donations can be sent to: Son Ministries, serving our neighbors, P.O. Box 994, Fort Mill, SC 29716.
