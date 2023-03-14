Letitia Lynn Bump Frye-Irish, 50, of Towanda, PA died Thursday evening, March 9, 2023, following a motor vehicle accident in Columbia Township, Bradford County, PA.
Letitia was born in Sayre, PA on May 13, 1972, the daughter of Monica L. Arthur and Jack L. Frye.
Letitia operated her own home maintenance business for several years and was later employed by P&G
in Mehoopany, PA. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Letitia is survived by her mother, Monica (Jeff) Benjamin of Texas, father, Jack Frye of Towanda,
her children, Ashley Kerr of Columbia Crossroads, Shannon (Meagan) Bump of Monroeton, Desiree Bump of Austinville, Nakota Frye (Kalie Elia) of Sayre, grandchildren, Konner, Keagan, Keira, Stassi, Audriana, Jenson, Austin, Aubrey, Brycen, Abianna, Natalie, Alexis, Aaliyah, Justice, and Elivia,
siblings, Jackson Frye of Texas, Derek Frye of Texas, Uriah Frye of Texas, Ayla Frye of West Virginia, Reco Frye of West Virginia, Charquequa Frye of West Virginia, Jakayo Frye of Towanda, Candace Chilson of Towanda, Brian Taber of Granville Summit, and Shane Isbell of Towanda as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and best friend, Pam (Denny) Dewolf. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl “Bill” Irish. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Pam Dewolf officiating. The family suggests that bequests be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in Letitia’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.