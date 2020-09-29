Levi J. Cole, 25, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident. Levi Jacob was born Aug. 6, 1995, the oldest son of Jacob Cole and Jennifer (Carnwright) Hibbert. He attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 2013, where he was nominated the Class Clown. He attended Northern Tier Career Center for computer technology. He was employed by Flynn Energy for a period of time and most recently by Cummings Lumber.
Levi was a selfless, patient and kind-hearted person. He always took time to stop and talk to people he knew. His smile lit up the room and he had a contagious laugh. Levi taught people that it was OK to be goofy, but you just needed to do it with confidence. He had a love of music of all genres; you never knew what quirky song he would play next.
Levi was also known to hijack any jukebox and play 80’s music all night. He had a very unique creativeness and ingenuity.
Those who knew him well will remember his infamous *boop* (If you know, you know), chewch productions, his famous memes, jokes, and unique dance moves.
Levi would always lend a listening ear and had a passion to help people the best he could. His love for his family and friends was never-ending.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Jennifer (Chris) Hibbert; father and stepmother, Jacob and Erin (Swezey) Cole; siblings, Logan Cole, Haley Hibbert, Landon Cole and Leah Cole; grandparents, Pat Cole, Marcy Carnwright (Max Norton), Mike and Rita (McHenry) Swezey and Peggi Munkittrick; aunts and uncles, Regan Cole, John (Roxanna) Cole, Rachelle (Dennis) Kinsman, Missy Fiske (Billy Bahr), Will Hibbert, Stephanie (Kevin) Aeppli, Stephan (Erica) Munkittrick, Amy (Dayton) Maxwell and David Swezey; and very Special friends, Mike Ager, Patrick Shults, Jesse Williams, Eddie Carver, Caleb Henson, Dillon Morrison and Gage Mattocks.
Levi was predeceased by grandfathers, Ken Carnwright, Larry Cole, William Hibbert and Jimmy Munkittrick; grandma, Charlotte Hibbert; a uncle, Jerimy Fiske; and an infant brother, Wyatt Hibbert.
A celebration of Levi’s life will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. Canton.
Services will follow with minister John Wile as celebrant.
Burial will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy.
Please abide by CDC regulations wearing masks and social distancing while attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Levi’s name may be directed to the Troy Lions Club Christmas Basket Program, P.O. Box 215, Troy, PA 16947.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
