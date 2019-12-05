Levon K. Irons, 31, of Ulster, passed away at his home on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 after losing his battle with addiction from dealing with his ongoing struggles with PTSD.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1988, in Sayre, the son of Kenneth and Tammy Brown Irons.
Levon was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving both in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Upon returning from the war, Levon struggled with his experiences while serving in the military. Although, Levon was unable to overcome his ongoing issues, his family desires that anyone that has served their country would seek help and never be ashamed of what you are going through.
He was a brilliant musician and loved being part of the musical industry. He had an amazing sense of humor, and his smile and laughter could light up a room the moment he walked in. He loved his nieces and nephews, and his dog, Logan and his cat.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Francis Johnston.
Levon is survived by his mother, Tammy Brown of Ulster; father and step-mother, Kenneth and Denise Irons of Glen Burnie, Maryland; sister and brother-in-law, Amber and Sala Tulachanh of Elmira, New York; maternal grandparents, Juanita and George Johnson; paternal grandmother, Stephanie Johnston; uncle, Gary Brown; and nieces and nephews, Essence Irons, and Boston, Camden, and Charlotte Tulachanh.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Levon’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, www.woundedwarrior.org, Audie J. Mincer Memorial PTSD Awareness Organization, 125 Route 17C, Waverly, New York, c/o Harry Mincer, or any veterans association that assists our veterans in need of help with their struggles with PTSD. For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.
