Lewis “Lewie” Howell, 81, of Canton, PA, passed away at Sayre’s Robert Packard Hospital on Saturday evening, April 22, 2023.
Lewis Dale Howell was born December 11, 1941, in Troy, a son of the late William and Eloise (Wood) Howell.
Lewie was a hard worker and was employed for over 50 years by the Canton Borough as their Street Forman. On November 29, 2008, he married Phyllis Clegg in their church, the Grover Church of Christ. He was a member of the Canton Fire Company where he served as a former Fire Chief and a volunteer for the Canton ambulance.
Lewie enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and cutting wood. He will be remembered as being a gentle and kind-hearted man, may he rest in peace.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 15 years, Phyllis, two step children, Duane (Brenda) Clegg and Charlene (Elwin) Fitch and grandchildren, Carrie, Jenny and Jeremy, step-grandchildren, Alyson Clegg, Derek Clegg, Laura (Brett) Taylor, Lisa (Tim) Roupp and Bryan (Lindsey) Fitch, siblings, Penny Jones, Aletha Bryington and Donnie Howell, special friends; George Jennings and Casey Clegg, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Greene, siblings, Duane Howell and Beverly Barrett.
A memorial service to celebrate Lewis’s life will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Grover Church of Christ. Burial will be held in the Beech Flats Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask your consideration of a memorial donation in Mr. Howell’s name to The Grover Church of Christ, PO Box 139, Grover, PA 17735, Western Alliance, PO Box 13, Troy, PA 16947or the Canton Innes Hose Fire Company, P.O. Box 72, Canton, PA 17724 or a charity of one’s choice.
Please share your memories of Lewie and condolences with the family by visiting the funeral home’s website at, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
