Lewis W. “Louie” Landmesser, 67, of Towanda formerly of Franklindale, PA passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. “Louie” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Towanda on February 18, 1954, the son of Glenn A. Landmesser and Marilyn Ann (Miller) Landmesser.
Louie was employed by Cargill in Wyalusing, PA for 21 years until retirement.
Surviving are his wife, April S. Borden Landmesser, daughters, Nicole (Anthony) Paris, Sabrina (Shaun) Landers, grandchildren, Memphis, Annarae, Roseleah, Cassandra, Isabella, Hannah, his father, Glenn A. Landmesser, sister and brother-in-law, Renee and David Munkittrick of Hornbrook, brothers and sisters-in-law, Timmothy and Becky Landmesser of Ulster, Robert and Diane Landmesser of Towanda, sister-in-law, Abbie Landmesser of North Rome, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Ann Landmesser on August 9, 2017, and brothers, Randy Landmesser on August 23, 2011 and David Landmesser on October 19, 2011.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4:30 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
