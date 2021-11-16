Libby Mae (Welch) Jones, 38, of Troy, acquired her sparkly angel wings on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 following a brief stay at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Libby Mae was born Nov. 8, 1983 to Roger Welch and Ronda Ayres. She attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 2002. After High School she went on to study education at Mansfield University, earning a degree in Secondary English Education, Wilkes University and North Central University, where she obtained her Master’s in Social Work.
Libby was formerly employed by her Alma Mater, the Troy Area Schools District, as an English Teacher. She also worked for various businesses including Beacon Light Behavioral Health as a family advocate, Animal Care Sanctuary as a development of records and research assistant, “Weddings” at Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, teaching at EOP Head Start and most recently by Aveanna Healthcare in Case Management.
Libby is survived by: her son, the light of her life, Eli Jones; mother and step-father, Ronda Ayres (and Frank Evans); her father, Roger Welch; siblings, Mudge (and Allison) Welch, Mitchell (and Sarah) Welch; niece, Myla and baby to be, Baby Bean; a step-brother, Dustin Evans; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Mary Jean (Dunbar) Ayres; paternal grandmother, Marilyn (Garrison) Welch; fiancé, Jeffrey Hadlock; and Eli’s father, Eric Jones; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Waiting to greet Libby are her Neena and Papa, Grampa Merle, Uncle Clark, and Aunt Donna. She and Aunt Eloise and Uncle Jim are now in cahoots and causing chaos in the clouds.
Libby had a huge heart that was full of love and compassion. She was a very giving and caring individual who loved to live life. She was an avid reader and treasured any time she could visit the beach, where she adored the sand and relaxing while watching the waves. She enjoyed laying in the sun especially at the beach or her pop’s pond in Troy Township. Most important to Libby was her family, particularly her son Eli, whom she loved endlessly.
All services will be private and at the family’s convenience. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to what Libby loved throughout life, an Animal Care Sanctuary or a charity of choice to honor her caring and giving ways that will always be her legacy.
Condolences and memories may be shared on our website by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
