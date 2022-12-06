Lila H. Thomas, 93, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor in Troy. Lila was born on June 24, 1929, in Armenia Township, Troy, PA; the oldest of eight children born to the late Loren and Hazel (Dunbar) Harris. She attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1947. On April 24, 1954, Lila married her soulmate, Thomas W. Thomas. Together they shared 40 years of marriage until Thomas’s passing on August 15, 1994. Lila was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for over 30 years until her retirement in the early 1990’s. She was a member of the Old Covert Church and in earlier years attended the Grover Church of Christ. Lila enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening. She was a soft-spoken woman who loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her children; Lyle (Sue) Thomas, Pamela (Steve) Fowler both of Canton, Brad Thomas of Armenia Mountain, Linda (Bill) Pierce of Troy, siblings; Pearl Harris of South Dakota, Minnie Harris, Phyllis Harris, Bud (Marge) Harris, Marie Harris all of Armenia Mountain and Sharon Hulslander of Ulster, grandchildren; Kristin (Ken Seavey) Thomas, Justin (Sara) Thomas, Jordan (Felicia) Thomas, Matthew and Taylor Fowler and Nathan and Kaylee Pierce, great-grandchildren; Huntley, John, Reese, Easton and Greyson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Lila was predeceased by a sister, Mable Shedden.
The family invites friends to attend a funeral service to honor Lila’s life at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held in the Spencertown Cemetery near Grover.
Share memories and condolences to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.