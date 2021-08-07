Lila J. Walker, 87, of Canton Township, formerly of Gillett, PA, passed away, Aug. 5, 2021 at home on Thursday morning while peacefully in her sleep.
Lila June was born on June 15, 1934 in Lock Haven; a daughter of the late Fletcher Campbell and Jessie (Selfe) Campbell Oldroyd Wilkinson Summerson.
As a young woman, Lila was raised in Elmira and attended school their as well. On June 17, 1951 she married the love of her life, Thomas Walker. Together they shared 56 years of marriage and raised five children. Tom preceded her in death on August 12, 2007.
Lila was no stranger to a day of hard work. In earlier years, she was employed by the A&P Plant in Horseheads, until its closure. Lila then worked in Troy’s American Silk & Label and later Howell Box Manufacturing in Elmira until retiring in 1996. Following retirement, she dedicated her time and love as a foster Grandmother for many years.
Mrs. Walker was a former Director and Vice-President of the Endless Mountains Multiple Sclerosis Association. Lila also enjoyed working with children and volunteered her time to the local Rainbow Riders and the Croman Elementary School in Troy.
She loved horseback riding, shopping, traveling, but there were no times better spent then those with her beloved family. Besides her parents and husband, Lila was predeceased by; a grandson, Brian Daniel, step-fathers; Delbert Oldroyd, Clayton Wilkinson, George Summerson.
Surviving are; children, Blair (Tammy) Walker of Bainbridge, Raymond (Sally) Walker of Gillett, Thomas D. (Crystal) Walker of Columbia Cross Roads, Howard (Ashley) Walker of Gillett and Edie (Fran) Burguess of Canton, 28 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, two daughters-in-law, Joyce Walker of Elmira, NY, and Darlene Walker of Watertown, NY and several, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. The celebration of Lila’s life will follow at 1p.m., with Pastor Will Strunk officiating. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Walker’s name to the; Rainbow Riders, C/O 160 Label Ln., Troy PA 16947 or the Grover Church of Christ, 489 Grover Rd. Grover, PA 17735-0139. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
