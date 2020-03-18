Lillian Electa Blaney Yaggie was born on Nov. 27, 1929 to Perry W. Blaney. She was a life-long resident of Canton and passed away on March 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Most people knew and loved her as “Mamie.”
She led an active life enjoying many hobbies, worked in various jobs in her hometown from retail to manufacturing and co-business owner of Yaggie’s Appliance Service. She was a “people-person” who enjoyed crocheting, gardening, chair caning and being a home maker. She was a member of the Red Hatters Association and a life member of VFW Post No. 714 Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader, enjoyed John Wayne movies and loved the mouse in Tom and Jerry.
Her sense of humor was one-of-a kind, loved by those who knew her, warm hearted, caring and was someone you would never hear complain. She loved the outdoors and was someone who was always on the move.
She married Kenneth Yaggie on Dec. 19, 1947 and together they shared 46 years until his passing on March 16, 1993. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her greatest life pleasures were her home and family.
She was predeceased by brothers, Dennes Lee Blaney and William (Bill) Blaney; sisters, Betty Blaney Grey and Mariette Blaney Greenough; brother-in-law, Hugh Greenough and son-in-law, Jim Sherwood.
She is survived by daughter, Karen (Yaggie) Sherwood and family; granddaughter, Brenda (Sherwood) married to Mike Spencer with great-granddaughters, Megan Elizabeth, Melissa Mae and Michaela Electa Spencer of Fairbanks, Alaska; granddaughter, Jennifer Sherwood and Michael Shadduck of Shunk, Pennsylvania; son, Kevin and Nancy (Johnston) Yaggie and family; granddaughter, Rachel (Yaggie) married to Mathew Totoritis with great-granddaughter, Adelaide Rose Totoritis of Pottstown; granddaughter, Jillian (Yaggie) married to John Joshua Knecht with great-grandson, John Emerson Knecht of Centerville; and special niece and one of her closest friends, Connie Greenough Chilson of Sayre.
Mamie did not want a funeral service. Her favorite charities she contributed to are the American Cancer Society and Western Alliance Emergency Services. Mamie’s family asks to please donate to one of these charities in her memory instead of sending flowers, visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
