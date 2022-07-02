Lillian “Grace” Johnson, age 91, of Troy, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Towanda Skilled Nursing in Towanda, PA. She was born on January 24, 1931 in Wellsboro, PA, a daughter of Ray and Jesse (Ransom) Davis. Grace was married to the late Leon Johnson. She was a laborer for Paper Magic and Galeton Production. Grace was a member of the Church of the New Covenant. She enjoyed crafting wreaths and flower arrangements, reading, and memorizing poems.
Grace is survived by her son, Stephen (Denise) Johnson of Fryburg, PA; a daughter, Joy Tillery of Troy, PA; four grandchildren, Kristopher Tillery, Kelsey Tillery, Michael Johnson, and Ashlea Johnson; and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; three brothers, George, Waldo, and Emery Davis; and a sister, Ellen Butler.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 1-2pm at Church of the New Covenant 310 Extension St. Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Mark Scafidi officiating. Burial will take place in Middlebury Union Cemetery in Keeneyville, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.