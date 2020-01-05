Lillian LuElla Selleck Weisbrod (95) of Lutz, Florida, died Dec. 29, 2019 at Carrollwood Care Center in Tampa. She was born Jan. 13, 1924 in Fairview in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Herman and Mildred Knowlden Selleck. The family will receive friends Jan. 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. A Remembrance service will follow at 11 a.m. with Elder Tim Selleck officiating with subsequent interment at Mountain Lake Cemetery. After graduating from Troy High School, Troy, Pennsylvania, she worked in the Eclipse factory in Elmira, New York, where she built timing disks for explosives, used in World War II. She married Robert Charles Weisbrod Nov. 11, 1942 in West Franklin, Pennsylvania. They started married life working on a farm near Fairview, Pennsylvania, where they lived and worked until his sudden death in 1980. She moved to Raleigh, North Carolina where her younger daughter Carol lived. She worked on the NC State University dairy farm for a short time until she started her own house cleaning business. In 1986, she moved to Tampa, Florida where her daughter Patricia, her husband Fred and their daughter Kimberly lived. She again started a house cleaning business until she retired in 1988. In 2000, she fulfilled a lifelong dream of traveling to England to the earlier home of her grandparents (who reared her). Accompanied by Patricia and Kimberly, she visited the grounds and inside the house where they lived and worked. She was an avid gardener who also loved animals. She used many homemaker skills, including sewing, canning and making preserves and pickles, to raise her family in difficult financial times. During her lifetime she served at multiple volunteer positions, including feeding and counseling a homeless group, volunteer usher at the Tampa Bay Performing Arts, board member for the Carrollwood Meadows Homeowners Association and library volunteer. After she retired, she spent hundreds of hours making approximately 1,000 lap robes and quilts for patients in hospitals and nursing homes. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Robert Charles Weisbrod; brothers, Richard Milo Selleck and Howard Albert Selleck and sister, Lorrin May Rathbun. She is survived by Patricia Louise Schatz daughter, Frederick Schatz; Carol Jean Scopinich, daughter and husband Carl Leadaman; and granddaughter Kimberly Louise Schatz-Martin and husband Aaron Martin.
Condolences, memories and to watch a Remembrance video celebrating Mrs. Weisbrod’s life please visit www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
