Lillian Rachele Salsman, “Lilly”, 77, of Golden Hill, Laceyville, PA passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Lilly was born in Auburn, NY on November 7, 1945 to Earl H. and Lillian Tata Deyo. Lilly attended Central Catholic High School in Auburn, NY and earned her cosmetology license from Empire Beauty School in Wilkes Barre, PA in 1974.
Lilly met the love of her life, Gene, crossing the street in Auburn on April 27, 1962. They married just four weeks later on May 28, 1962 and would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this year.
After Gene’s professional baseball career ended, Gene and Lilly moved back to the area to start their family. After several years as a stay at home mom, Lilly opened and operated her own successful beauty shop until the time of her retirement.
Lilly was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Wyalusing, PA. She was a spiritual person of great faith.
Lilly was a devoted mother to Susan, Todd and Carla. She loved to socialize, entertain and cook. Lilly was known for her homemade Italian sauce and meatballs. She spoiled loved ones with holiday meals, especially her Christmas Eve and Sunday family dinners. She loved having her family around playing board games and cards. She enjoyed attending her grandkids activities and sports as they were truly the center of her world. She was always someone you could turn to for a laugh, a smile and a good talk. She touched so many people’s lives with her kindness and love.
Lilly is survived by daughter Susan and son-in-law, David Hitchcock of Golden Hill, PA, son, Todd and daughter-in-law, Natalie Salsman of Wyalusing, PA, and daughter, Carla Salsman of Golden Hill, PA. Lilly is also survived by her grandchildren, Brendon (Kerry) Hitchcock of Vestal, NY, Preston (Alyssa) Hitchcock of Stokesdale, NC, Logan Hitchcock of Golden Hill, PA, Holdan Hitchcock of Millersville, PA, Jordan Salsman of Camp Hill, PA, Danelle (Ross) Stevens of Camp Hill, PA, Nicholas Salsman of Wyalusing, PA, Connor Salsman of Wyalusing, PA, Kennadi Kusmierz of Golden Hill, PA and Kaeden Kusmierz of Golden Hill, PA, great grandchildren, Owen Hitchcock, Burke Hitchcock, Neil Hitchcock, Everett Hitchcock, and Olivia Hitchcock. Lilly is also survived by her brother, Earl Deyo, Jr. and her dear friend and caretaker, Hilda Brown of Golden Hill, PA. Lilly is survived by her brother and sisters-in-laws: Beverly Reed of Hanover, PA, Roger (Linda) Salsman of Laceyville, PA, Sharon (Bill) Chaney of Montrose PA, Andrea (Mason) Sterling of Laceyville, PA, Judie (Bill) Muench of Laceyville, PA, Roseanna (Kevin) Carroll of Elmira, NY, and Donna (Scott) Zaner of Tunkhannock, PA. Lilly is also survived by Uncle Carl Salsman of Laceyville, Pa, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Gene, and her mother and father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM from the St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 245 State St., Wyalusing, PA 18853 with Father Jose Joseph Kuriapilly officiating. Interment will follow at the North Flat Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can made in Lilly’s name to the Wyalusing Education Foundation, PO Box 204, Wyalusing, PA 18853 for the Gene Salsman Scholarship.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
