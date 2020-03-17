Lillie P. Johnson, age 58, of Mehoopany, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020 at her sister Fran’s house, with her loving family by her side.
Lillie was born on April 21, 1961 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Sheldon H. (d. 1962) and Iva Ruth Young Johnson (d. June 27, 2016). She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1979.
She was employed with Taylor Beef/Cargill as a quality assurance trimmer for 29 ½ years. Lillie thoroughly enjoyed solving puzzles. She loved spending time with her family and had a love for dancing.
Lillie is survived by her sons, Brian Smith (Megan) of Waterford Township, Michigan, and Blair Smith (April Johnson) of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; her grandchild, Madelyn Smith of Waterford Township, Michigan; her siblings and spouses, Sheldon and Kay Johnson of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Edmund “Butch” and Shelia Johnson of Hollenback, Pennsylvania, David and Margy Johnson of Frisco, Texas, Glenda Johnson of Terrytown, Pennsylvania, Russell and Wendy Johnson of Terrytown, Pennsylvania, Bruce and Linda Johnson of Terrytown, Pennsylvania, Helen Johnson and Karen Murach of Jenningsville, Pennsylvania, Melva and Allen Comstock of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, Lloyd and Sharon Johnson of Herrickville, Pennsylvania, and Frances “Fran” and Rick Eberlin of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
If you are unable to make it on Saturday because of the ongoing state of emergency please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lillie’s name to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th St., Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022.
