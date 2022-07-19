Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all.... Linda D. Crawford, 71, of Windham Township, Rome, PA passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 16, 2022 and is now reunited with our Dad Eugene “Gene” Crawford.
Linda was born on June 19, 1951 in Sayre, Pa a daughter of the late Donald and Alice (Stevens) Sampson. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1969. On May 4, 1973, she married Eugene “Gene” Crawford and together they shared 42 years of marriage until his passing on September 26, 2015. Treasured by many who knew her, Linda was a true gem who always carried a smile and a kind word for those that she would meet. Linda enjoyed cooking, tending to her yard and quiet porch time. She always looked forward to “sister trips” and her weekly lunch outings with them.
She was loved and cherished by many and will be greatly missed by her son and daughter-in-law Chad and Jody Crawford; her daughter and son-in-law: Cassie and Gerard Gill; her special grandchildren: Kyle Crawford and Gerard Gill III; her sisters and brother-in-law: Ruth and Richard Franklin; Lois Brown. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Linda was predeceased by her parents, her husband Gene; a sister Jean Sampson; and her brother-in-law: Larry Brown.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Laurens Village Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Flowers will be provided by the family and memorials may be directed to a charity of one’s choice. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
