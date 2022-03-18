Linda D. (Metzger) Pepper, 82, of Monroeton (Franklin Township, PA) passed away at the Troy Guthrie Hospital, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, due to complications with surgery. Linda was born December 29, 1939, to the late Clarence and Erma (Taylor) Metzger. She attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1958 where she was very active in the Home Economics program. Shortly after high school Linda married her true love, Carlyle “Bud” Pepper in Leroy Township. Together they shared more than 51 years of blessed marriage and raised three children until Bud’s passing on September 30, 2010. Linda was a member of the Leroy Independent Baptist Church.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Linda knew she was a hard worker. In her earlier years she was employed by Troy Craft and in 1958 she and Bud acquired their first dairy farm. In 1977, they purchased the former Barnhart farm in West Franklin, which one their sons now proudly own. Linda would see to the daily operations of the dairy as well as helped out at nearly every auction at the Wyalusing, Athens and Troy Sale Barns with Bud. Despite her busy schedule she always found time to take care of her home and most importantly her family. Most recently you could find Linda at work alongside of her family at the Pepper’s Auction Barn, a job she truly enjoyed. She never complained and always said with a smile “ya do what you gotta do!”
Linda was a devoted and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Because of her caring ways, she was lovingly referred to as mom by many. Linda was an exceptional cook and loved to bake. She was especially known for her famous Potato Salad and making cakes for others. Because of her hospitality she never knew if she would be cooking for two or two hundred. Gladly inviting anyone who stopped by to stay for breakfast, lunch and/or supper. You were guaranteed to never leave Linda’s house with an empty stomach. She truly embraced the love of her family, and their well-being was always her number one priority.
Surviving Linda are her children; Ed (Pam) Pepper of Leroy, Tim (Carolyn) Pepper of West Franklin and Cory Pepper of Leroy, grandchildren; Dani (Brad) Hugo, Desi (Kirk) Space, Adam (Devon) Pepper, Heather Pepper, Heidi (Zack) Grace, Dylan, Nick (Makenna) Pepper, Wes, Colt and Ace Pepper, great-grandchildren; Stormy (Cody) Wolfe, Kody Powell, Cyra Hugo, Brendyn, Brody and Bryelle Space, Bridger and Paisley Pepper, Kix Carr, Ashlyn Grace, Kyle Powell and Dawson Hugo, great-great grandchildren; Scarlett Wolfe, along with many “bonus sons” Linda helped care for, Chris Radney was very near and dear to her heart, special friends; Ralph and Myra McNeal of Towanda, two sisters; Audrey (Charles) Brackman of Blandon, PA, Norma Nichols of East Smithfield, sisters-in-law; Betty (Con) Benninger of Troy and Viola Metzger of North Union, brothers-in-law; Brad (Faye) Pepper of Granville Summit and Rev. William “Bill” (Patti) Pepper of Altoona, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins friends and neighbors.
Besides her parents Linda was predeceased by her husband Carlyle “Bud” Pepper, a sister; Marie (Art) Harkness, brother; Bruce Metzger and a brother-in-law; Robert Pepper.
The family invites friends to attend a viewing on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 10 A.M. – 1 P.M. at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. Funeral services to honor her life will follow at 1 P.M. with pastors Ruby Sosa and Duane Taylor officiating. Burial will be held in Leroy Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial in Linda’s name to a charity of choice. Please share your memories of Linda and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
